Socialism will march forward: Yechury

Just as a child cannot go back to the womb once born, there is no turning back for socialism, said Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The forward march of socialism despite heavy setbacks is evidence for this, he said.

Mr.Yechury was addressing a public meet that marked the beginning of the year-long centenary celebration of the October Revolution, held at the Central Stadium here on Monday.

Although the fall of the Soviet Union in1991 had led many to declare capitalism as the only alternative, the 2008 global financial crisis shows that capitalism cannot be the final stage of civilization. Signs of political change have begun to appear across Europe, where people are struggling to defend their rights from capitalism, Mr. Yechury said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) central committee member V. S. Achuthanandan addressed the gathering. CPI(M) State general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan presided, and the party’s district general secretary Anavoor Nagappan gave the welcome address.