Social auditing of PWD works to be mandatory

The government was going ahead with the formation of a maintenance policy for the roads and buildings constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the State. For the first time in the State, a Chief Engineer, PWD, was going to be engaged just to take charge of the maintenance of roads and buildings in the State, PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran informed the House on Thursday.

The government was also going to make social auditing of all PWD works a mandatory process in the State. The social auditing experiment conducted in Alappuzha earlier had been a huge success and the government was now going to appoint social auditing committees with experts at the State, district, and constituency-levels across the State, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

New road engineering technologies were being adopted. All new roads in the States would henceforth be constructed using rubberised bitumen, coir geo-textiles, or plastic waste.

A sum of Rs.386 crore had been set aside just for road maintenance works. About 40,000-km roads in the State were in a bad state and it would require at least Rs.5,000 crores for its reconstruction, he said.

He was replying to questions by B.D. Devassy, P.K. Sasi, N. Jayaraj, and others.

He said that corruption was a major issue in the PWD department. Only about 40-50 per cent of the estimated amount for road construction was actually being utilised while the rest of the funds were being pocketed at various levels. Revised estimates were prepared unnecessarily.