Thiruvananthapuram

Social auditing of PWD works to be mandatory

A Chief Engineer of PWD will take charge of maintenance of roads and buildings in State

The government was going ahead with the formation of a maintenance policy for the roads and buildings constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the State. For the first time in the State, a Chief Engineer, PWD, was going to be engaged just to take charge of the maintenance of roads and buildings in the State, PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran informed the House on Thursday.

The government was also going to make social auditing of all PWD works a mandatory process in the State. The social auditing experiment conducted in Alappuzha earlier had been a huge success and the government was now going to appoint social auditing committees with experts at the State, district, and constituency-levels across the State, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

New road engineering technologies were being adopted. All new roads in the States would henceforth be constructed using rubberised bitumen, coir geo-textiles, or plastic waste.

A sum of Rs.386 crore had been set aside just for road maintenance works. About 40,000-km roads in the State were in a bad state and it would require at least Rs.5,000 crores for its reconstruction, he said.

He was replying to questions by B.D. Devassy, P.K. Sasi, N. Jayaraj, and others.

He said that corruption was a major issue in the PWD department. Only about 40-50 per cent of the estimated amount for road construction was actually being utilised while the rest of the funds were being pocketed at various levels. Revised estimates were prepared unnecessarily.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 5:59:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Social-auditing-of-PWD-works-to-be-mandatory/article16077516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY