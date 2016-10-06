Smart street light project launched

Engineering students have successfully implemented ‘smart streetlights,’ a sustainable idea for streetlights in Pappanamcode corporation ward

The students belonging to the Ace Engineering College, which has adopted the ward under ‘Swatch Bharat’ programme, have implemented what they term ‘smart streetlight’ project combining the potential of both sustainable sources of energy, kinetic and solar, to light up streetlights. Official switch-on of the project was performed by O. Rajagopal, MLA.

“As the streetlights places a heavy burden on KSEB Limited, this project would benefit them hugely if expanded statewide,” said ANERT director Harikumar.

Mr. Rajagopal said he would do his best to get the project included in the ‘Swacch Bharat’ programme. Ward councillor Ashanath, college principal Farukh Sayed, among others, spoke at the function.