Smart City consultant selection deferred

The deadline for finalisation of a consulting firm or hand-holding agency for supporting the preparation of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal has been deferred to November 23. Initially, the selection was to be done on Wednesday.

The decision to defer the selection was made by the high power committee led by Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in the wake of some irregularities in the process of inviting bids from prospective consultants.

The Corporation had been given an empanelled list of 48 institutions by the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD), and was directed to invite bids for the consultant position from all of them. However, only 15 of the empanelled institutions were sent Requests for Proposal (RFP) by the technical committee set up under the State Mission Management Unit (SMMU). These 15 institutions were chosen by the committee on the basis of their prior experience in the preparation of Smart City proposals in the southern region. Six of them submitted their bids.

New schedule

This irregularity came to the notice of the committee on Wednesday, which then advised the Corporation to rectify it by redoing the selection process from the start. Fresh RFPs will be sent to all 48 empanelled institutions on November 5.

According to the revised schedule, applicants will undergo a screening process on November 19, and the consultant will be finalised on November 23. The decision to defer the selection was facilitated by the Central government’s decision to revise the timeline of key activities leading to the submission of the final proposal. The final date for forwarding the proposal has been extended to March 25, 2017, from December 10, 2016.

More cities on list

This revision may have been made due to inclusion of more cities on the competition list, Mayor V.K. Prasanth told a press meet.

