Thiruvananthapuram

She-toilets thrown open

Women-friendly e-toilets named She-toilets — set up in various railway stations by Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) — have been thrown open to users.

Two She-toilets have been set up at the Central railway station here, and one each in Shoranur, Palakkad, Tirur, Vadakara, Payyannur, Kannur, Kanhangad, and Kasaragod railway stations.

Eram Scientific Solutions, the first e-toilets manufacturers in India, have built the toilets for the KSWDC. The company will also take care of the maintenance of the She-toilets.

Inaugurating the She-toilets at a function at the Central railway station, Minister for Health and Social Justice K.K. Shylaja called for installing such toilets at more places.



The She-toilets will have sanitary-napkin-vending machine and napkin destroyers. They come equipped with an automated flush that kicks in before and after use; an automatic floor wash that cleans the inside of the toilets at regular intervals; sensors to regulate water and electricity use; ceiling light; exhaust fan; health faucet; an overhead tank to ensure continuous supply of water; and a mechanism to provide information about their functioning.

Printable version | May 31, 2020

