She-toilets now at railway stations

The She-toilets of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) will now be installed at railway stations.

Besides two She-toilets at Central railway station here, one each will be set up at Shoranur, Vadakara, Tirur, Payyannur. Kannur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, and Palakkad railway stations.

Minister for Social Justice and Health K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the She-toilets at a function at the Central station at 5 p.m. on Thursday

. These have been set up near the RMS and the back gate at the station.

Besides railway stations, She-toilets would start functioning on the premises of the Thrithala village office in Palakkad district and the private bus stand at Payyoli in Kozhikode district, Corporation managing director V.C. Bindu said.

Twenty-three She-toilets were first set up in the capital city on an experimental basis in 2012 to address the lack of neat and clean public toilets for women.

These were followed by 26 more across the State in the 2013-14 financial year.