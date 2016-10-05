Seven injured in accident

Seven persons were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch at Vamanapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.
The injured have been identified as Vismaya, 16, and Usha, 38, of Thevalakkara; Anuraj, 20, of Chavara; Susheela, 42, Ashwathy, 14, and Sindhu, 38, of Poovatoor; and Sujatha, 37, of Kadakkal. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.
The condition of Vismaya and Anuraj, who sustained head injuries, continued to be critical, hospital authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.