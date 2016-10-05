Thiruvananthapuram

Seven injured in accident

Seven persons were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch at Vamanapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as Vismaya, 16, and Usha, 38, of Thevalakkara; Anuraj, 20, of Chavara; Susheela, 42, Ashwathy, 14, and Sindhu, 38, of Poovatoor; and Sujatha, 37, of Kadakkal. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The condition of Vismaya and Anuraj, who sustained head injuries, continued to be critical, hospital authorities said.

