Senate sees red over Greenfield stadium flaws

: The Senate of the University of Kerala has taken a critical view of the alleged attempts being made by the concessionaire of the greenfield international stadium at Karyavattom in using the leased land for activities other than sporting events.

A meeting of the Senate, on Saturday, resolved to explore legal options against the alleged non-compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that had been entered upon at the time of leasing of 37 acres of land that belongs to the varsity for the construction of the stadium.

The discussions, chaired by Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan, witnessed claims that the land was being utilised for establishing a multiplex, club and other commercial ventures.

The meeting noted that such actions were in contravention of the agreement, which fixed stipulations for the purposes for which the land could be used.

The members of the statutory body said that the land can only be used for the promotion of sports during the lease period of 15 years. The Senate also took a serious view of the mounting outstanding dues that the concessionaire owed the university.

The university stood to receive Rs.94 lakh a year as lease, according to the agreement. The construction of the stadium had been launched in December 2012.

Research scholars

The meeting also discussed the raging issue concerning the agitating research scholars of the university campus at Karyavattom.

The adjournment motion, which was moved by S. Ashitha, chairman of the KU Union, called for speedy resolution of the issue that has threatened to affect the career of six students.

Despite the Vice-Chancellor presenting his views on the topic, several members, including P. Manesh, one of those suspended, raised arguments regarding the alleged lack of intent in resolving the issue on the part of the authorities concerned.

The Senate also entrusted the monitoring sub-committee concerned to study the issue regarding the commencement of courses at the Mar Ivanios College and Fatima Mata National College, two institutes that were conferred autonomous status, without the required approval of the university.

