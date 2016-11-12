Second volume of textbooks distributed

The second volume of textbooks required by schools for this academic year has been distributed, as per the indent placed by them, by the first week of November, Director of Public Instruction has said.
All recognised unaided, CBSE/ICSE schools that have made payments have been given the release order from the State textbook office. Recognised unaided schools that have not been able to place indents or have experienced some mistakes could furnish an explanation along with the recommendation of the Deputy Director at the textbook office for steps to be taken for the distribution of the textbooks. As many as 131 titles are to be provided to schools in the second phase. A total of 1,18,75,421 textbooks are required in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor