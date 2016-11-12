Thiruvananthapuram

Second volume of textbooks distributed

The second volume of textbooks required by schools for this academic year has been distributed, as per the indent placed by them, by the first week of November, Director of Public Instruction has said.

All recognised unaided, CBSE/ICSE schools that have made payments have been given the release order from the State textbook office. Recognised unaided schools that have not been able to place indents or have experienced some mistakes could furnish an explanation along with the recommendation of the Deputy Director at the textbook office for steps to be taken for the distribution of the textbooks. As many as 131 titles are to be provided to schools in the second phase. A total of 1,18,75,421 textbooks are required in the State.

