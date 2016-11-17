Scientists told to harness knowledge of farmers

The curtains came down on the diamond jubilee celebrations of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani here on Wednesday with Governor P. Sathasivam calling on agricultural scientists to harness the traditional knowledge of farmers.
Inaugurating the valedictory of the year- long jubilee celebrations, Mr.Sathasivam highlighted the need for closer ties between the Kerala Agricultural University and the State departments of agriculture and allied sectors.
The Governor inaugurated the new gateway to the campus donated by the Alumni Association. He also laid the foundation stone for the PG hostel complex.
Presiding over the function, Agriculture Minister V.S.Sunil Kumar stressed the need to ensure the success of the Harithakeralam mission programme launched by the government.
Vice Chancellor, KAU, P. Rajendran, Secretary, Alumni Association K.M. Abdul Khader and Dean B.R.Reghunath were among those present. A seminar on new trends in agriculture was also organised in connection with the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor