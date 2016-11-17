Scientists told to harness knowledge of farmers

The curtains came down on the diamond jubilee celebrations of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani here on Wednesday with Governor P. Sathasivam calling on agricultural scientists to harness the traditional knowledge of farmers.

Inaugurating the valedictory of the year- long jubilee celebrations, Mr.Sathasivam highlighted the need for closer ties between the Kerala Agricultural University and the State departments of agriculture and allied sectors.

The Governor inaugurated the new gateway to the campus donated by the Alumni Association. He also laid the foundation stone for the PG hostel complex.

Presiding over the function, Agriculture Minister V.S.Sunil Kumar stressed the need to ensure the success of the Harithakeralam mission programme launched by the government.

Vice Chancellor, KAU, P. Rajendran, Secretary, Alumni Association K.M. Abdul Khader and Dean B.R.Reghunath were among those present. A seminar on new trends in agriculture was also organised in connection with the event.