Science museum day tomorrow

The first International Science Centre and Science Museum Day will be celebrated at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) and Planetarium here on Thursday.

The first International Science Centre and Science Museum Day is being jointly organised at the international level by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the International Council of Museums, science centres and museums, and their networks worldwide.

UN goals

The celebration aims at creating new ways for science museums to discuss proactively global sustainability issues and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals declared by the United Nations.

On Thursday, the celebration will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. This will be followed by a lecture on ‘Science for peace and development’ by Jayadev Sreedhar, scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Show at planetarium

A discussion on ‘Role of science centres in attaining the UN Millennium Development Goals’ will follow. The show Cosmic Collisions will be shown at the planetarium at 2 p.m., to be followed by visits to science galleries. Entry is free but token-based. Tokens can be collected from the KSSTM till 6 p.m. on Wednesday.