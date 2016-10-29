V.P.Balagangadharan, former scientist, ISRO, Varughese C. Thomas, Chief Sub-Editor, Malayala Manorama, and Seema Sreelayam, teacher and freelance science journalist, have been selected for the Kerala Science Literature Awards 2015 instituted by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The awards, conferred on science writers who have made commendable contributions to science literature in Malayalam, carry a cash prize of Rs.50,000, a plaque, and a certificate each.

Mr. Balagangadharan won the award for the best science book (popular science) for his work titled Mangalyan - Oru Sastrajnande Kurippukal (The jottings of a scientist). Mr.Thomas was selected for the science journalism award for various articles published in the Malayala Manorama while Ms. Seema bagged the award for the best science book (Malayalam translation) for her work titled Namukkathu Saadhikkum - Maattathinu Vendiyulla Chinthakal translated from the book We can do it- Thoughts for change by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Sivathanu Pillai. The award committee comprised S.Sivadas, C.P.Aravindakshan, K.Pappootty, Aranmula Hariharaputhran, S. Anil Kumar, K.K. Krishnakumar and V. Ajit Prabhu.