School science festival begins

Science fairs have a significant role to play in deciding the future of the country, C. Divakaran, MLA, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Science, Maths, Work Experience, and IT Fair of the Kaniyapuram educational sub-district at Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Pirappancode, on Wednesday.

Manikkal grama panchayat president S. Sujatha presided over the function. As many as 4,000 students from lower primary to higher secondary section in 86 government, aided, and unaided schools are taking part in the fairs.

On Thursday, Mathematics fair, Social Science fair, and IT fair will be held. On Friday, the IT fair will continue. The Science fair too will be held.

The valedictory of the festival to be held at 4 p.m. will be inaugurated by Assembly Deputy Speaker V. Sasi. District panchayat member Y. Shobhakumar will preside over the function.