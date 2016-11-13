Thiruvananthapuram

Scholarships for minority students

Students of minority communities below the poverty line, who have secured high marks in SSLC/Plus Two/VHSE/Degree/PG levels can apply for scholarships till November 15, Minorities Welfare Director has said. In the absence of BPL applicants, those from minority communities with an annual income less than Rs.6 lakh will also be considered. Scholarship is being given to students of Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain communities who are permanent residents studying in govt. and aided educational institutions and who secured high marks in 2015-16 academic year. Application form can be downloaded fromwww.minoritywelfare. kerala.gov.in. For details, 0471-2302090/2300524. Applications may be sent to Director, Minorities Welfare Department, Vikas Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram - 33.

