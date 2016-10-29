Scheme to provide monthly aid to indigent students

A financial aid scheme for students is being implemented under the aegis of the District Child Protection Unit.

Under Arivinte Vazhiyil , an amount of Rs.2,000 a month will be made available for studies of children from most financially backward families till the age of 18.

As many as 22 students have already been selected as beneficiaries under the project. The selection was made from among applicants after preparing house-visit reports and getting approval of the Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee.

Those who want to be selected have to fill up the form for the same that is available at the District Child Protection Office. Each child will get aid for a maximum of three years.

Attestation from the headmaster of the child’s school, income certificate, and Aadhaar card should be produced along with the application.

The income limit is Rs.30,000 in city limits, and Rs.24,000 in rural areas. The scheme includes a provision for discontinuing the aid of children who do not go to school regularly.

Priority will be given to children of those who have been suffering from illness for long or those who are bedridden.