Scheme to better the lot of handicrafts sector

A comprehensive package will be implemented by Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd. for rejuvenation of the handicrafts sector and improving the functioning of the organisation.

Over the past few years, the global economic slowdown has had its impact on the handicrafts sector too. Against this backdrop, the corporation has drawn up a number of projects to improve the sector’s fortunes and its own financial position.

Fairs will be held in the next one year in various States with the objective of taking handicrafts products directly to consumers and improving the lives of those working in the sector and small-scale entrepreneurs.

The corporation plans to take up a promotional drive with the tagline ‘One handicraft product in each home.’

Bamboo, coir products

Efforts are on to sell bamboo and coir products manufactured under the aegis of the Bamboo Corporation and the Coir Corporation through the Handicrafts Development Corporation’s sales outlets.

Steps are also being taken to bring in professionalism into the sector so as to improve product diversification.

As many as 75 handicrafts fairs will be held across the country.

Inauguration today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the fairs at a function at Kanakakkunnu Palace at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The calendar for the fairs will also be released on the occasion. Minister for Electricity Kadakampallly Surendran will preside.

An exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts products will be held at the Sooryakanthi grounds till November 21, a statement from the corporation said.

‘One handicraft product in each home campaign’

To improve lives of those working in the sector,

small-scale entrepreneurs

Exhibition-cum-sale at Sooryakanthi till

November 21