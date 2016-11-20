Sainik School athletic meet ends

Prasad House won the overall championship among the seniors, Vallathol House among juniors, and Rajaji House among sub juniors in the 55th annual athletic meet at the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, which concluded here on Saturday.

Cadets Himanshu Kumar, Agam and Prasanth Kumar were adjudged champions in the senior, junior, and sub junior divisions respectively. Mayor V.K. Prasanth gave away trophies and medals to the winners.

A booklet titled ‘A sainik’s dream of Thiruvananthapuram as a smart city,’ the product of a brainstorm session involving senior cadets, was presented to the Mayor.