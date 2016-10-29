Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the Cooperator’s Federation’s (Co-opfed India) Sahakar Mitra 2016 national award to veteran communist leader and former Minister E. Chandrasekharan Nair at his residence at Kowdiar on Friday. Federation chairman Mannadi Anil said that the award was given to Mr. Nair in recognition of his services to the cooperative sector over the years. Federation patron K.R. Aravindakshaan, CPI district secretary G.R. Anil, Kisan Sabha secretary Kariyam Ravi, film director K. Madhu and Mr. Nair’s faily members were among those present on the occasion. — Special Correspondent
Sahakar Mitra Award
Honour for Chandrasekharan Nair
