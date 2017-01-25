Safety rules ensure a ‘Subhayatra’

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar inaugurated a road safety exhibition as part of Subhayatra, the traffic awareness and safety project of the Kerala Police, here on Tuesday.

The actor, himself an accident victim, went around the traffic park that has been set up at the Police Training Ground, Thycaud.

Schoolchildren thronged the venue in droves to understand various aspects of road safety.

The exhibition begins with depictions of life-sized models of human beings as accident victims. Big TV screens show the events leading up to accidents. The aftermath is depicted through life-like models, lying injured or dead, with actual vehicles adding to the effect. Scenes of vehicles lying on their sides, blood dripping down faces, and bodies on the ground send the message across of how road safety rules can help prevent loss of life and limb. Smart classes are also held for students.

People can visit the traffic park, before heading to various stalls on road safety awareness.

Besides videos of accidents, classes are held by a representative of the department on accidents, how these occur, and how these can be prevented. A couple of stalls have various road safety equipment. Stalls by some hospitals help shed light on medical aspects.

Traffic games

Visitors can play traffic games on a laptop and learn some traffic rules in the process, and get pens as gifts if they manage to arrange jigsaw puzzles on road safety signs.

At Natpac’s stall, visitors are briefed on being alert, responding appropriately, defensive driving, and so on.

Painting competitions will be held on all days.

The exhibition will draw to a close on Saturday.