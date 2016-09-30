Sabarinath gets 20-year RI

A magistrate court here on Thursday sentenced money chain operator J. Sabarinath to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs.8.5 crore for financial fraud.

He had pleaded guilty in two cases against him. He was facing trial in 13 more.

The Crime Branch had charged the 27-year-old with building a masterly Ponzi scheme on duplicity and untruths to bilk crores of rupees from unsuspecting investors during the 2007-08 period.

Sabarinath had claimed that he invested in successful enterprises and promised seductively high and unreasonably quick returns to those who unsuspectingly ploughed money into his four “paper companies.”

Forged certificates

He waved forged bank deposit certificates to convince them of his solvency. Initially, he duly compensated initial investors with money collected from latter ones.

His agreeable manners, articulateness and self-confidence won him the trust of hundreds.

Money flowed in. Sabarinath thoughtlessly lavished cash on luxury cars, quixotic projects, and costly gifts to the glitterati of the cine world. The college drop out, who had briefly trained to be an airline steward, had arrived. He mixed freely with local worthies and his parties became the talk of the town.

Sabarinath paid his staff grand salaries and huge commissions to net investors. He bought scenic properties and converted them into private retreats. He was partial to diamond encrusted gold watches and jewellery and soon boasted a fleet of vintage and modern cars.

In December 2008, the fantasy world of bigger than life affluence that Sabarinath had build around him started to unravel. He could not manage the money chain he had created due to his prodigal ways.

Investors who had lost their life’s savings in Sabarinath’s companies clamoured to be compensated. The fraud triggered a public outrage.

It took crime branch investigator P. Reghu, Dy.SP, nine months to build a water-tight case against Sabarinath.