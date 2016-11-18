ST welfare: nod for Rs.5.06-crore works

The district panchayat has approved projects to the tune of Rs.5.06 crore for Scheduled Tribe development in the hilly regions of the district.

The amount will be utilised as part of projects approved by the Scheduled Tribe development district-level committee for 2016-17.

The amount has been allowed for development of Scheduled Tribe settlements and institutions in the Tholicode, Nanniyode, Vithura, Kuttichal, Pangode, and Peringamala panchayats.

An amount of Rs.70.26 lakh has been set aside for the agriculture-animal husbandry sector, Rs.1.03 crore for construction of roads and bridges, and Rs.1.92 crore from the corpus fund of Scheduled Tribe sub-projects.

Included in the corpus fund are an amount of Rs.1.54 lakh for renovation of the Njaraneeli MWTC building, Rs.1.59 lakh for rubber farming in Pottamavu ST settlement and Rs.3.52 lakh for rubber farming in Kalloopara ST settlement, Rs.17 lakh for renovation of Malayadi open hall, Rs.5.4 lakh for maintenance work at the Vlavetti kindergarten, Rs.16 lakh for building wash basin, soakpit, and shed for washing clothes at the Nanniyode prematric hostel, Rs.10.5 lakh for building a community hall at Podiyakkala, Rs.8.45 lakh for building a boundary wall around MGLC Podiyakkala, and Rs.25 lakh for construction of a community hall at Pachamala Valakuzhi.

A sum of Rs.29.5 lakh for the Nanniyode boys prematric hostel roof, Rs.24.9 lakh for concreting of Mohananmukku-Poojari Nada road, Rs.23.7 lakh building the Arippa forest training centre Pottamaavu road, and Rs.25 lakh for MWTC Pottammavu building renovation, kitchen, and boundary wall have been included under road and bridge construction.

A Rs.77-lakh project for building a bridge in the Aattumanpuram ST settlement in Vithura panchayat has been sanctioned. An amount of Rs.45 lakh has already been transferred to Vellanad grama panchayat. The district panchayat’s share will be Rs.10 lakh. A project for Rs.17 lakh for Ktarakuzhi Poriyakadu road has also been approved.

An amount of Rs.1 crore has been sanctioned for the hamlet project, and Rs.1 crore for the food supporting programme for purchase and distribution of foodgrains in ST settlements in various grama panchayats, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu said in a statement here.