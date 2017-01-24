SOFT succour for accident victims

Kerala Police’s ‘Save Our Fellow Traveller,’ (SOFT), a trained volunteer force to render immediate medical assistance to victims of road accidents, was launched on Monday. The initiative, envisaged under a project titled Subhayatra, will be extended across the State.

Announcing this at a function organised at Tagore Theatre here on Monday, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran said schemes would be worked out in Ernakulam, Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts within a year in this regard. Five projects were launched under Subhayatra at the function.

Earlier in the day, a Smart Traffic Classroom was launched at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, by actor and goodwill ambassador of Subhayatra Mohanlal. The programme, meant for road safety awareness, will be introduced in one school in all the 140 Assembly constituencies, the Minister said.

The government will honour the police officers and volunteers associated with SOFT who help bring down road accidents.

Presenting badges to 1,200 volunteers of SOFT selected from 26 circles, Mr. Mohanlal said the responsibility to create road safety awareness should not be confined to the police.

The CD of a short film on traffic awareness was presented to the State Police Chief Loknath Behera by the Transport Minister. A 3D video prepared for the children was handed over to Mayor V.K. Prasanth and an activity book Subhayatra to Natpac Director B.G. Sreedevi by ADGP, South Zone, B. Sandhya.

The keys of the Smart Traffic Classroom was handed over to Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar by City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar. At the function presided over by K. Muraleedharan, MLA, those who excelled in road safety were honoured. Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham and neurosurgeon A. Marthanda Pillai spoke.