SIT to probe blast: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Assembly that the investigation into the explosion at the Malappuram collectorate has been entrusted to a special investigation team (SIT) and only a detailed probe will bring out the real culprits behind the blast.

Replying to a notice for an adjournment motion in the House on Wednesday, moved by IUML member P. Ubaidulla and Congress member P.T. Thomas, Mr. Vijayan said the government viewed such incidents very seriously.

A detailed probe was necessary to bring out the persons behind ‘Base Movement’ referred to in a pamphlet found from the blast site. The Special Investigation team is headed by Malappuram Narcotics Deputy Superintendent of Police T.P. Balan.

He said the investigation into a similar blast in Kollam a few months ago had reached no way and the culprits were still at large.