SHRC notice

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notices to government authorities for failing to implement the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the State in time. Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director, and Managing Director of Keltron, which was in charge of completing the end-to-end computerisation of the public distribution system. The notices have been issued on the basis of a complaint filed by Kochi Corporation councillor and human rights activist Thampi Subramaniam. — Special Correspondent
