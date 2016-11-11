SHRC directive to begin work on flyover

: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to begin work on the flyover at Vytilla and Kundanoor within two months and complete it at the earliest.

SHRC acting chairperson P. Mohandas, in his interim order on a petition filed by Kochi councillor and human rights activist Thampi Subramonian, has asked to get the technical and adminsitrative sanction for the flyovers from the NHAI.

The directive was issued by the SHRC to the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works, and the Executive Engineer, NHAI. They have been directed to file an action-taken report to the SHRC within three months. The SHRC will take up the case at its sitting in February in Kochi.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works, informed the SHRC that administrative sanction had been given for the flyover at Vytilla and Kundanoor, estimated to cost Rs.108 crore and Rs.80.20 crore respectively. The petitioner had also sought a railway overbridge and underpass at Vathuruthi to reduce traffic congestion. But, the railways sought time to file report on the petitioner’s demand.