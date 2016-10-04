SHRC asks Collector to file report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken a case in the incident in which 34 students and three teachers of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Ambalamedu, had to be hospitalised after they inhaled “toxic” fumes.

Complaint filed

The SHRC intervened following a complaint filed by a Kochi councillor that the toxic fumes inhaled by the children were from the BPCL Kochi Refinery. The SHRC has asked the Ernakulam Collector and the City Police Commissioner to file an inquiry report within three weeks. The case will be taken up at the sitting of the Commission next month at the Collectorate.

Directive to BPCL

Staff Reporter from Kochi writes:

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla has directed the BPCL Kochi Refinery to take measures to check the dispersion of hydrocarbon into the air when plants resume operations after shutdown.

Among the measures recommended by the Collector to the company management is the passage of gas through the scrubber.

The direction was issued on the basis of a report submitted by the Factories and Boilers Department after conducting an inquiry into the incident.

Changes would be required in the process involved in the operation of crude distillation unit (CDU) 3 at Kochi Refinery.

CDU is operated in the plant concerned followed by vacuum distillation unit. The report points at a small leak of hydrocarbon from the vacuum distillation unit as the reason behind the incident.