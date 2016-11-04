Thiruvananthapuram

SAP officer dead

T. Chandrasekharan Nair, 53, an Assistant Commandant of the Special Armed Police (SAP), collapsed and died on Thursday. The deceased, a former basketball player, who captained the State in several competitions, had been serving as the Chief Security Officer at the University of Kerala. According to sources, the incident occurred at the premises of the Secretariat where he had gone for an official purpose.

The deceased, who resided at Kunnukuzhy, is survived by his wife Sreelatha and two daughters. Besides having been part of the Kerala basketball team, Nair had also been part of the Kerala Police team which won the Federation Cup on many occasions.

