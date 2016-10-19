Rs. 5,000-cr. drinking water scheme for all panchayats

The government would prepare a Rs.5,000-crore drinking water project package for all panchayats in the State, Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas told the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for the Water Resources Department. The package would include the setting up of water treatment plants in each panchayat. The scheme would be submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board ( KIIFB ), he said.

A Rs.60-crore drinking water scheme for Kasaragod town would also be submitted to the KIIFB. Similarly, a Rs.230-crore drinking water scheme for Kollam city would be submitted to the board, he said.

The Blue Brigade scheme of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) would be extended to all districts in the State. The water bottling plant at Aruvikkara here would become operational by April next year. The government would draw up a Rs.148-crore scheme for installing efficient pumpsets for KWA schemes and submit to the KIIFB.

As part of improving the efficiency of the KWA and as part of moves to reduce the quantum of non-revenue water, old and damaged pipelines across the State would be replaced. A Rs.525-crore scheme to this effect would be submitted to the KIIFB, Mr. Thomas said.

The government had written off the interest and the penal interest owed by the KWA as part of rejuvenating its functioning. There are also plans to set up water kiosks in Kasaragod district to distribute drinking water.

There are 41,000 private temple ponds in the State. As a first phase, the government would put in place a project to rejuvenate 9,453 ponds. Compared to September 30, 2015 there has been an average reduction of 22.85 per cent water in the State’s dams. The deficit in the southwest monsoon -- till September 30 -- has been pegged at 32.7 per cent, Mr. Thomas told the Assembly..

There needs to be a change in the attitude of the people regarding the use of groundwater in the State and to counter the growing groundwater depletion. Instead of piping drinking water from great distances, local sources need to be found. Steps need to be taken to bring about groundwater recharging and the involvement of the people is needed for this, Mr. Thomas added.