Rights panel seeks explanation on deficiencies in fire force

The State Human Rights Commission has sought an explanation from the State government on the deficiencies that plague the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service in Ernakulam town.

Multiplexes

A press note issued here said acting chairperson of the commission P. Mohanadas has sought explanations from the fire force chief and the Home Secretary.

High-rise buildings are coming up fast in Kochi. In the city alone there are about 200 such buildings. As of now there is no mechanism to put out fires on top of multiplexes and high-rise buildings.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Service faces similar problems throughout the State, the commission observed. There is not even space in high-rise buildings to park fire-fighting vehicles. The equipment available with the force is not adequate to put out such fires.

Many vacancies

There is no ongoing modernisation in the fire force. Even though there are 400 sanctioned fireman posts, 25 per cent of these are lying vacant, the commission said.

The government should give an explanation to the commission in two months. The case will be heard next at Ernakulam in December, the press note added.