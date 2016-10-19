Rights panel seeks explanation from KSRTC

: The State Human Rights Commission has intervened to inquire into complaints that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management was forcing the drivers of the transport utility to operate buses that had technical snag.

Acting on the “seriousness” of an anonymous complaint given by a group of KSRTC drivers, acting chairperson of the Commission P. Mohandas has asked the Chairman and Managing Director, KSRTC, and the Executive Director, Technical, to submit their explanation on November 3.

The drivers had complained that the body-building in KSRTC was not scientific and that drivers who complained about the defects were singled out and harassed by the management. Even the headlights were installed in an unscientific way, the complaint alleged .

The Motor Vehicle Inspectors were influenced to get certificate, they said.

The complainants said the KSRTC was responsible for the road accidents involving the fleet.

The tyres and discs were often removed from new buses and used in old buses. Such buses were even used to run services in the high ranges and long-distance buses were not cleaned, the drivers said in the petition to the commission.

The acting chairperson said such serious complaints could be ignored on the grounds that the complainant had not given the name.