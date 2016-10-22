Thiruvananthapuram

Revival of sugar cane farming on the cards

The State government is working on a scheme to revive sugar cane cultivation in the State, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

Replying to a submission moved by K.K. Ramachandran Nair in the Assembly on Friday, he said traditional sugar cane farmers in Idukki, Palakad and Chengannur would be given assistance to improve their crop output.

Efforts were on to promote the sale of Marayur jaggery, a value-added product made from the sugar cane cultivated in Marayur, Idukki. The government had also initiated a move to secure Geographical Index (GI) tag for Marayur jaggery. Stern action would be taken to check contraband jaggery that was often sold under the Marayur brand.

Chengannur farmers

The Minister said the financial assistance under the RKVY (Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana) scheme given to sugar cane farmers in Idukki would soon be extended to their counterparts in Chengannur.

Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas told the House that the government was planning a Statewide campaign to improve the efficiency of water use and check pollution of water sources.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 22, 2020 5:38:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Revival-of-sugar-cane-farming-on-the-cards/article16078278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY