Researchers call off stir

Research scholars of the University of Kerala has called off their 48-day-long agitation after the authorities agreed to many of their demands and promised to adopt a compassionate stance on the others.

A conciliatory meeting chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor N. Veeramanikandan on Monday evening set the ball rolling for an amicable solution to the dispute. The Black Spring agitation, organised under the aegis of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), came to an end soon after Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan approved the minutes of the meeting on Tuesday.

It has been decided to re-examine the Syndicate decision pertaining to extension fees and implement steps to protect the interests of research scholars. Sources said that while the Syndicate had resolved to impose extension fees of Rs.1,70,000 for admissions from 2016, the omission of the year in the minutes of the meeting had led to confusion. The proposal is likely to be re-examined by the statutory body in its next meeting.

Ethics panel clearance

The university will ensure that provisional clearance of the Ethics Committee will be provided for research works within December 5 and that the PhD registrations withheld on his ground will be granted before December 30. Twenty-six applications have been pending since February, 2014.

The meeting did not grant any assurance on desisting from implementing the UGC research guidelines of 2016. However, it has been promised that efforts will be made to address issues such as shortage of guides.

On cases

Assurances were also made to the agitators that the university would adopt a favourable stance when the cases filed against those who were suspended came up at the court. There was no discussion on the legal notice served by the VC to two protesters for allegedly making defamatory statements.