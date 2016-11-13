Rescued kids to be sent home

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has decided to send back to Chhattisgarh four minors, including a girl, who had been rescued by Childline from Parassala where they were performing circus on the streets a week ago.

The children had been found performing street circus at two different places near Parassala by Childline. One of the minor boys was dressed as a girl, Childline team member Ratheesh says. The children were in the company of an elderly woman, a young man and woman.

Once they were rescued, they were presented in front of the CWC. Though those accompanying the children told the CWC that the children were not made to perform tricks on the streets, the children said that not only did they perform tricks but also sought money, bowl in hand, from onlookers.

The CWC then sent the girl to Sree Chitra Home and the boys to Government Children’s Home, Poojappura, temporarily.

In the interim, the CWC here contacted the CWC concerned in Chhattisgarh and is set to transfer the children there next week under the Juvenile Justice Act to ensure their further education and development.

This will done by either handing over the children to family if they are thought fit to look after the children’s welfare, albeit under the CWC supervision, or if not to some institution where they can be put up and their schooling begun.

The parents of the children have been informed, CWC member A. Sheela says.

As they belong to a community that performs circus on the streets and lacks education, they are not aware of laws regarding children’s rights, and hence the need to educate the children and not put them to work in risky environments has been impressed upon them, Ms. Sheela says.

The parents can follow the children to Chhattisgarh to receive the children in their care if found fit to do so, she says.