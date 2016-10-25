Report on KSRTC station sought

The acting chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), P. Mohanadas, has asked the Managing Director of KSRTC to visit Ernakulam bus stand immediately and submit a report on what could be done to improve the despicable state in which the bus stand has been maintained. The SHRC gave the directive in a suo motu case it registered, upon spotting media reports on the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand.

The SHRC pointed out that there were allegations that the local MLA and MP were not showing any interest in improving the bus stand. There were no chairs and the bus stand was unsafe for women after dark, SHRC pointed out.

KSRTC MD has been asked to submit the report within a month.