Reddy: bid to hide failure in reining in black money

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy has accused the Centre of demonetising currency on short notice in order to divert public attention from their failure in reining in black money.

‘Mere gimmick’

Inaugurating a rally organised in connection with the 15th national conference of the All India Federation of Electricity Employees (AIFEE) on Friday, Mr. Reddy termed the sudden move a ‘mere gimmick’ that is meant to garner public support at the expense of the welfare of numerous people.

“Autorickshaw drivers, vegetable vendors, small-scale hawkers, and other financially disadvantaged sections have suffered immensely by the Centre’s lack of preparedness. Their lives have been brought to a standstill,” he said.

He held the view that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had gone back on its election promise of bringing back black money that was deposited in off-shore accounts.

“Instead, it has offered those responsible the opportunity to convert their black money into white by imposing a 15 per cent penalty. The government has betrayed the trust of the public by letting such individuals go scot-free,” Mr. Reddy said.

Accusing the Centre of adopting anti-labour policies, the CPI leader alleged that efforts were on to amend the Factories Act to suit the interests of the corporates.

The move was intended to exempt such companies from the provisions of the Act that ensured minimum wages, provident fund, and social security for the employees, he alleged.

He said the policy that supported foreign direct investment (FDI) went against the promise that had been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to encourage and promote ‘Swadeshi’ goods.

CPI State unit secretary Kanam Rajendran presided over the function.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) secretary Amarjith Kaur, CPI national secretariat member Pannian Ravindran, AITUC State unit general secretary K.P. Rajendran, AIFEE general secretary Chakradhar Pd. Singh, and working president Himanshu Das also spoke on the occasion.

