Reception given to ‘Design yatra’

The Kerala leg of the ‘Design yatra’ organised by the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), an organisation of architects, designers, and other professionals connected with design, has drawn to a close.

The yatra, held with the aim of taking design to the people, was given a welcome at Technopark by representatives of IIID Kerala chapter and of 50-odd IT companies. Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the function. IIID national secretary Jabeen L. Zacharias presided.

The yatra was also given a reception by nearly 200 students of Marian College of Architecture and Planning, Kazhakuttam, near the ‘Bali Mandapam’ on the Shanghumughom beach. Flash mob and rock show were held as part of the programme.

The IIID team visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, ‘Valiya Kottaram’ complex, and Kuthiramalika. A Kolam competition was also organised at Second Puthen Street in the Fort area in association with the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

Members from as many as 150 families took part in the contest.

The IIID team was also received at the Thiruvananthapuram College of Architecture by the students and faculty. A flash mob and installations related to Vastu studies was held.

The yatra began from Indore on February 20. The IIID team is travelling to 29 cities across the country in three specially designed Nano cars as part of the journey, aimed at addressing design-related problems that affect the people belonging to all strata of society.

The IIID team will head to Karnataka next.