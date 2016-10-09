Ray of hope for unemployed youth

In a ray of hope to the unemployed in urban areas, the majority of the first batch of youth provided skill training under the Employment through Skills Training and Placement (EST&P) component of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) has got placements.

As many as 44 of the 57 youth who had trained in the General Duty Assistant course conducted by Hindustan Management Academy, HLL Lifecare’s training wing, have got placements in various hospitals, including the Regional Cancer Centre. Some more are set to join a private hospital, and talks are on to place the rest.

100 per cent placement

The target is 100 per cent placement, as per the terms of an agreement between the agencies providing the training and Kudumbasree, the implementing agency of NULM, says Sreejith S.K., manager, Skills and Livelihoods, NULM, Kudumbasree. Youth living in urban areas and whose annual family income is less than Rs.50,000 can apply for the training. Depending on their interests as listed in the application, the applicants will be called for an orientation programme and made familiar with the courses available in their interest area, and the agencies that can provide the training.

For instance, in the field of information technology, training can be given in business process outsourcing, date entry, Tally, software testing, or medical records and health information technician course.

Applicants will also be informed about the qualifications required and the prospective salaries. If the applicants are interested, they may register at the venue.

As soon as students necessary for a batch are available, they will be sent to the training centres. Most courses are of two-month duration, and at the end of the training, they will get certificates either from the National Skill Development Corporation or the National Council for Vocational Training.

Work on EST&P in the city Corporation got under way in June. The General Duty Assistant course training kicked off in August, and the placement were done at the end of September. Once the NULM is extended to the municipalities, the EST&P will be undertaken there too.

Applications keep being received for various courses, Mr. Sreejith says. Training in more courses is planned this month. These include the second batch of General Duty Assistant course, Ayurveda Spa Therapy course that will facilitate placements in resorts and hospitals, and Loan Approval Officer course that will help get jobs in back office operations in banks.

Candidates do not have to pay for the courses, which are full-time, as these are funded by the NULM.