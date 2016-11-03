Rajagopal cuts a different path

The lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal on Wednesday cut a different path on the issue of the bomb blast in Malappuram.

Apart from announcing that he was staging a walkout in protest against the manner in which the State government was handling the issue, Mr. Rajagopal said that attempts were being made to create communal tensions.

It was not enough to view the blast as a mere criminal case. He maintained that the investigation into the Malappuram blast was being carried out in as casual a manner as in the Kollam blast.

There should be effective action to ensure communal peace and amity, he said prior to announcing his walkout, which stood out since the BJP legislator had on several occasions tacitly supported the LDF on the floor of the House.