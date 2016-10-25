Ragging complaint: VC suspends KU student

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Kerala has placed under suspension pending an inquiry, Rahul G. Dev, a second year student of the MA Linguistics course following a complaint of ragging by a first year M.Sc., student at the University’s men’s hostel.

A press note issued here said Rajesh Babu a first year M.Sc. student of the computational biology and bio-informatics course had registered a complaint at the UGC anti-ragging helpline that Rahul had mentally and physically harassed him and that Rahul used to continuously abuse him.

It was on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the varsity Registrar that the Vice Chancellor decided to place Rahul under suspension. The Joint Registrar, campus administration, has been appointed inquiry officer, the press note said.

The Vice Chancellor has also directed that a complaint be registered, under the State’s anti-ragging rules, at the nearest police station and that disciplinary action including expulsion from the hostel if students accommodate others in the hostel rooms allotted to them.

The Joint Registrar and the security officer have been asked to organise lightning inspections in the hostel to ensure this.

The Vice Chancellor has also directed that the security officer should ensure the security of students who are victims of ragging. The varsity would adopt all measures, as mandated by UGC regulations, to prevent ragging, the Vice Chancellor has said.