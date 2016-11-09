Radhakrishnan erred: Kodiyeri

The change in government in the State has emboldened alleged victims of crimes, including rape, to come out in the open with their woes, CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said. Participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party State committee shared the view of general secretary Sitaram Yechury that Thrissur district secretary K. Radhakrishnan had erred in revealing the gang rape victim’s identity in the Wadakkanchery case.