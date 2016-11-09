The change in government in the State has emboldened alleged victims of crimes, including rape, to come out in the open with their woes, CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said. Participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party State committee shared the view of general secretary Sitaram Yechury that Thrissur district secretary K. Radhakrishnan had erred in revealing the gang rape victim’s identity in the Wadakkanchery case.
Radhakrishnan erred: Kodiyeri
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:06:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Radhakrishnan-erred-Kodiyeri/article16440679.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor