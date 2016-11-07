Thiruvananthapuram

Qaumi Ekta Week observance from November 19

As part of the Qaumi Ekta Week, to be observed across the country from November 19 to 25 to spread the message of communal harmony, patriotism and national integration, employees will take a national integration oath at the Secretariat Durbar Hall and all government offices on November 19.

District administrations will hold programmes that promote secularity and non-violence.

November 20 will be observed as Welfare of Minorities Day, November 21 as Linguistic Harmony Day, November 22 as Weaker Sections Day, November 23 as Cultural Unity Day, November 24 as Women’s Day, and November 25 as Conservation Day and Communal Harmony Flag Day.

