Psychiatry help desk at MCH

A help desk has been started at the psychiatry out patient clinic at the medical college hospital (MCH) to help patients coming to the clinic. The Government Nursing College and Manasa Keralam, a voluntary organisation, will help in the day-to-day functioning of the help desk, a press release said here
The help desk will provide information on the treatment and services available for patients, leaflets and books on mental health. A reference book for care givers of those with mental health issues are also available here.
Call for help
The help desk will be accessible over ph. no. 82811 77404 from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. Organisations and volunteers interested in working with the help desk can contact over this phone number.
