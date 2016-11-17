Prosecutor gets 6-year RI for taking bribe

An anti-corruption court here on Wednesday sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) a former government prosecutor found guilty of accepting bribe while in office.

A. Baharudeen, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convicted lawyer identified as A. Shajudeen.

The prosecution case was that Mr. Shajudeen demanded Rs 6 lakh as bribe from a jewellery shop owner for exempting him from producing gold ornaments weighing 6 kg marked as material evidence in a burglary case.

The jeweller had bought the ornaments from a seller who chanced to be an agent of the burglar.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau found that the jeweller had already paid a sizeable sum as bribe to Mr.Shajudeen for the exemption.

But the additional public prosecutor who served in the Neyyattinkara court repeatedly demanded more money.

Frustrated, the jeweller secretly approached the Vigilance and filed a complaint. The agency sprung a trap and arrested Mr. Shajudeen immediately after he accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the jeweller, in his office in December, 2014.