Probe into abuse of elderly women in old-age homes

The government will conduct a high-level inquiry into the alleged abuse and exploitation of elderly women in private old-age homes.

“The findings of a study carried out in the State and the issues raised in the House are of concern,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday while replying to a calling attention motion by M. K. Muneer (IUML) on the miseries and insecurity being experienced by the elderly, especially women, in the old-age homes.

Earlier, Minister for Health and Social Justice K. K. Shylaja, in her reply, said the findings of the study will be made available to the high-level team announced by the Chief Minister in the House.

The government has no information about abuse of the elderly in the 16 old-age homes under the Social Justice Department in the State, the Minister said.

As many as 17,237 elders stay in the 577 old-age homes functioning in the State.

The Minister said stern action will be taken against erring officials who fail to take action against complaints of abuse of the elderly. Dr. Muneer had demanded action against the Revenue Divisional Officers who failed to act on complaints.

The House was informed that Vayomithram will be launched in all municipalities, hospitals will be made elderly-friendly, and that geriatic wards will be set up in district hospitals this year itself. Guidelines will be issued to carry out periodic medical check-up to detect cataract and dementia.

The Minister for Social Justice said the 16 old-age homes will be modernised.

Age relaxation for widows

The government is to give widows five years relaxation in the age for submitting applications for the government jobs in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan was replying to a submission in the Assembly on Tuesday by R. Rajesh on the need for providing reservation for widows in the recruitment by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

“The government will amend rules to effect the age relaxation of five years for widows”, Mr. Vijayan told the House.