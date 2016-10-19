Probe against legal adviser

: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has opened an internal inquiry against one of its in-house legal advisers on the suspicion of having given “misleading legal advice favouring” former Finance Minister K.M. Mani in the court of law inquiring into a corruption complaint against the politician.

Officials said that the agency had summoned Additional Legal Adviser P.K. Muralikrishnan to its office in Kochi on Sunday and questioned him for several hours. They did not reveal whether they were contemplating criminal charges against him.

The VACB were also probing the allegation that Mr. Mani had cleared Mr. Muralikrishnan’s salary arrears during his suspension period in reciprocation for the “favourable report.” Earlier, the government pleader had demanded a separate inquiry against Mr. Muralikrishnan for allegedly “making factual errors” in his report.

The alleged “cover up” related to an ongoing inquiry against Mr. Mani on the basis of a complaint filed by anti-corruption activist Noble Mathew.

The charge against Mr. Mani was that as Finance Minister he had accorded undue pecuniary advantage of Rs 65 crores to a Thrissur-based poultry group (Thomson).