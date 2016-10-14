Probe CM’s role too: Sudheeran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran on Thursday alleged that the appointments of close relatives to key posts in government amounted to violation of constitutional provisions, including oath of office and secrecy.

This would be the first occasion where a Minister is being put in the dock for violating his oath and indulging in nepotism and corruption, he said.

The statement that the Chief Minister was not aware of such key decisions is preposterous.

The proposed Vigilance probe should also focus on the Chief Minister’s role in the appointments, Mr. Sudheeran said.

Resign, says Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has sought Mr. Jayarajan’s resignation without further delay.

Mr. Chennithala, while addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, opposed the CPI(M) leadership’s “moves to brush under the carpet the nepotism charges” against the Minister by by reallocating portfolios.

He expressed concern over the proposed Vigilance inquiry in the event of Mr. Jayarajan continuing in office. He said instead of quick verification, it was the responsibility of the Vigilance to file a first information report directly since it had been established clearly that nepotism and corruption had taken place.