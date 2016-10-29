Priority to ending shelterlessness: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government would give priority to ending shelterlessness in the State.

Addressing a conference of MPs from the State here on Friday, he said the State had around two lakh families without dwelling units. Since the availability of space was limited, the government’s effort would be to accommodate them in high-rises. At least one member of each such family should be given employment to ensure their security. The difficulties that the elderly might face if asked to live in high-rises should also be taken into account, he said.

The State, he said, was faced with a drought situation. The government wished to go in for rainwater harvesting and revival of water sources.

It would be made mandatory for all new homes to have facilities for rainwater harvesting. The State was not receiving even half the Central assistance that it was eligible for farm development.

The MPs have a major role to play in this. The government also looked forward to intervention by MPs to ensure that implementation of the Food Security Act did not lead to denial of ration to the needy. The Central stand on reviving public sector enterprises that faced closure also was not helpful and should be viewed seriously by MPs, he added.