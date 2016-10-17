Power sector staff meet from Nov. 11

: The 15th national conference of the All India Federation of Electricity Employees will be held here from November 11 to 13.

Federation deputy general secretary A.N. Rajan said in a release here on Sunday that about 4 lakh members comprising workers and officers will converge for the conference at a time when a relentless struggle is on against the Union government’s bid to hand over the nation’s power sector to the corporates.

While the electricity boards in all other States have been split into a number of companies, Kerala is the only State that has retained the board as one company.

Mr. Rajan said almost all recent decisions of the Centre were aimed at helping the private sector.

Even the power generation plans laid out by the NITI Ayog for the Twelfth Plan period were heavily loaded in favour of the private sector, he said.