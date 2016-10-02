Portal of Sree Chitra blood bank inaugurated

The blood bank of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) was declared as a one hundred per cent voluntary donation blood bank by the Health Minister, K. K. Shylaja, here on Saturday.

She was inaugurating the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day State-level observance at SCTIMST. The portal of the SCTIMST blood bank was also inaugurated by the Minister.

Ms. Shylaja spoke about the changes which were being planned in the health sector, including the launch of the Comprehensive Primary Health Care Programme, which is expected to revive primary and preventive health care in a major way.

Mayor V. K. Prashanth presided over the function.

Director of SCTIMST Asha Kishore, Director of Kerala State AIDS Control Society V. R. Raju, senior faculty at SCTIMST and senior Health officials were present.