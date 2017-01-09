Political rivalry triggers attacks in capital district

The district, which has been witnessing a spate of incidents of political rivalry, saw similar scenes on Sunday.

The residence of a BJP activist, identified as Vipin, at Punnamoodu, near Vizhinjam, was vandalised on Saturday midnight.

According to the Vizhinjam police, who have registered a case, four persons, allegedly activists of the CPI (M), forced themselves into the house and broke the window panes.

“There are allegations that a group, including Vipin, had been forcing CPI(M) members to defect to the BJP. The incident could have been a fall-out of the resulting tension,” an official said.

The police were yet to nab those responsible behind the incident.

Activists of the BJP took out demonstrations in protest against the incident.

In another incident, the ongoing tension among CPI(M) and BJP activists in Varkala took a turn for the worse when unidentified miscreants hurled stones at a senior CPI(M) leader’s car near Kallambalam

The attack took place late on Saturday night when stones were hurled at CPI(M) Varkala area secretary A. Shajahan’s car, which was parked in the car porch of his house at Ottoor, near Kallambalam.

While the miscreants fled soon after the incident and were to be identified, CPI (M) activists alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack.

Protest rally

According to the Kallambalam police, a case has been registered against four BJP activists, but none was apprehended as yet. Soon after the incident, CPI (M) activists took to the streets in protest against the incident. A protest rally was held in Kallambalam on Sunday evening. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Attingal MP A. Sampath were among those who visited Mr. Shajahan’s house upon hearing news of the incident.

The development comes close on the heels of a clash among DYFI and BJP-RSS activists that had taken place on Friday following a dispute relating to the use of flag-poles.

Separately, tension continued to prevail in Dhanuvachapuram in Parassala and nearby areas, including Manchavilakom, a day after a school student, who is a leader of CPI (M) feeder organisation, Balasangam, was assaulted, allegedly by ABVP activists.

Moreover, it was a couple of days earlier that a 19-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist was attacked, purportedly by DYFI activists.